Pot-Focused REIT To Lease $5.5M NJ Property To Curaleaf

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., a cannabis-focused real estate investment trust, announced Tuesday that it has finalized its acquisition of a $5.5 million industrial property in New Jersey and agreed to lease it to a subsidiary of pot giant Curaleaf. The publicly-traded REIT said it had also agreed to invest an additional $29.5 million reimbursing the Curaleaf Holdings Inc. subsidiary for developing the 11,000-square-foot property into a cannabis cultivation and processing facility "Curaleaf is one of the preeminent multistate cannabis operators, and we are thrilled to enter into this transaction as their long-term real estate partner," Paul Smithers, president and CEO of...

