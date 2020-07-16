GAO Finds Army Didn't Mislead Co. On $30.5M Analytics Deal

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office denied a Virginia consulting company's challenge to a $30.5 million U.S. Army analytics deal, finding that the government's pre-award discussions with the company weren't misleading and that the contract winner didn't have a conflict of interest. The GAO said that the Army didn't mislead Strategy Consulting Team LLC during their discussions by not clarifying why the company's proposed labor hours were deficient for a potential five-year task order for analytic and consulting services that was awarded to Serco Inc. in February under an Army Human Resource Solutions Personnel Life Cycle Support contract. The agency instead sided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS