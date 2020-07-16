​​​​​​​Calif. Judge Clears Imported Foie Gras For Private Kitchens

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge's ruling held that the delicacy foie gras may be eaten within the state, although the order is narrow in scope as it only allows the dish to be imported from outside the state for private consumption and does not allow it to be resold at restaurants. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson's Tuesday ruling came after plaintiffs challenging the California ban on the sale of the product asked for clarification on the dish being imported. The judge's ruling said the "text and legislative history" of the California Health and Safety Code 25982 support the idea that "California...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS