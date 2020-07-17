Unpredictable Wisconsin PFAS Regs Are Bad For Business

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- As Wisconsin attempts to bounce back from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic over the past six months, manufacturers, businesses and developers are facing another unknown — per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Uncertainties surrounding ramped-up regulatory efforts and costly cleanup could slow development and expansion in the state. And amid the pandemic, state regulators have charged ahead on enforcing and rewriting the already confusing rules for environmental assessments and redevelopment. Background PFAS is a family of more than 4,000 per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl compounds. The compounds, which share a common carbon-fluorine bond, are synthetic and found in thousands of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS