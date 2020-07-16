Care.Com To Pay $1M Over Hidden Auto-Renewals

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Home care worker referral website Care.com agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations that it didn't get customers' consent to automatically renew their memberships and that it lied about its background check abilities, the Marin County District Attorney's Office in California announced this week. The Marin County District Attorney's Office, which prosecuted the matter with the District Attorney's Office for the City and County of San Francisco, alleges IAC-owned Care.com automatically renewed its paid memberships, causing recurring credit card charges, without sufficiently telling customers that the memberships were sold on an auto-renewal basis, according to a press release on July...

