Watchdog Says CMS Chief Broke Contracting Rules

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma broke federal contracting rules by allowing a subcontractor to perform "inherently governmental" work like directing CMS staff and tweeting on her behalf, according to a watchdog report released Thursday. Verma and other senior CMS leaders treated strategic communications services contractors as if they were employees by controlling their work directly, as well as letting those contractors perform tasks that in-house communications staff should have handled, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said. "CMS officials exerted a level of control over the contractors' work that exceeded what is...

