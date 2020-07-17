Watchdog Calls Out Cracks In $1B London Embassy Project

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A State Department watchdog criticized the Bureau of Overseas Building Operations and its contractors over delays and defects in the more than $1 billion construction of new embassy in London, which the agency said caused it to pay $34 million in additional rent to keep occupying the old embassy, according to a recently published report. The Office of the Inspector General, or OIG, recommended that Overseas Building Operations, or OBO, address problems caused by what it claimed were regular state construction contractor B.L. Harbert International LLC, design firm KieranTimberlake PLC and OBO's "inadequate attention to major systems design and local building...

