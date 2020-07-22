House Passes Bill To Block Trump's Travel Bans

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted largely along party lines to approve two immigration measures that would allow legal consultation during border searches and limit the president's ability to block noncitizen visitors, targeting President Donald Trump's travel bans aimed at majority-Muslim countries. The No Ban Act would undo Trump's previous bans and require future presidential limitations to be narrowly tailored and "based on specific and credible facts." It also adds religion to the list of characteristics that cannot be used to discriminate in immigration. The proposal, which was changed in recent months to allow travel restrictions related to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS