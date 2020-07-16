Molson Coors Still Wants Anheuser To Stop Making Syrup Ads

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Molson Coors delivered some sobering words to rival Anheuser-Busch on Wednesday in their fight over Bud Light ads claiming some Molson Coors-produced beers are made with corn syrup, urging a Wisconsin federal court to consider a permanent injunction to prevent more ads it says are "deliberately deceiving consumers." The reply brief from Molson Coors comes after U.S. District Judge William M. Conley asked the parties if a trial may still be needed, or if a recent Seventh Circuit ruling that cleared Anheuser-Busch of violating false advertising "instead wraps up the proceedings." Molson Coors said in its reply brief that because Anheuser-Busch's...

