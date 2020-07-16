Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Molson Coors Still Wants Anheuser To Stop Making Syrup Ads

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Molson Coors delivered some sobering words to rival Anheuser-Busch on Wednesday in their fight over Bud Light ads claiming some Molson Coors-produced beers are made with corn syrup, urging a Wisconsin federal court to consider a permanent injunction to prevent more ads it says are "deliberately deceiving consumers."

The reply brief from Molson Coors comes after U.S. District Judge William M. Conley asked the parties if a trial may still be needed, or if a recent Seventh Circuit ruling that cleared Anheuser-Busch of violating false advertising "instead wraps up the proceedings."

Molson Coors said in its reply brief that because Anheuser-Busch's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!