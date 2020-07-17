Biz Groups Urge High Court To Take Class Arbitration Case

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court should make clear that class arbitration is allowed only when parties to an agreement explicitly authorize group arbitration, according to amicus briefs urging it to overturn a Second Circuit decision that let some 70,000 women into a long-running sex discrimination case against Sterling Jewelers. The Retail Litigation Center and the National Retail Federation filed one brief and the Center for Workplace Compliance filed another Thursday urging the Supreme Court to grant Sterling's petition for the high court to reverse the Second Circuit's decision that allowed class arbitration to proceed against the retailer. They cited the high court's 2010...

