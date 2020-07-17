Navient Trashes CFPB's Bid To Win Student Loan Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Student loan servicer Navient Corp. has told a Pennsylvania federal court that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lacks evidence to support allegations in a suit accusing Navient of borrower mistreatment and asked the court to reject the bureau's "truly extraordinary" bid for summary judgment. In a Thursday brief, Navient told U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani it should instead prevail on its own motion for summary judgment filed with the court in May because CFPB's case has "proof deficiencies" that "infect" all of its claims. CFPB also filed its motion in May, but a brief in support of the request was...

