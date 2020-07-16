Pa. Panel Wipes Out $40M Award For Baby's Spinal Injury

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court vacated a $40 million verdict Thursday and ordered a new trial in a suit accusing an obstetrician of negligently performing a delivery that caused an infant's permanent spinal cord injury, saying certain medical literature was wrongly admitted as evidence. In a 37-page decision, a three-judge panel held that the trial judge erred by allowing the family's counsel to read excerpts from a textbook titled Volpe's Neurology of the Newborn, which likely unfairly influenced the jury into believing that a "snapping" or "popping" sound heard during delivery was evidence of Dr. Steven M. Troy's negligence and proof that...

