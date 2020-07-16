Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Netflix Can't Nix Mo'Nique's Retaliation Claims In Pay Row

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday rejected Netflix's bid to toss retaliation-based claims from Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique over an allegedly paltry offer for a comedy special, saying she has shown enough at this early stage to allege Netflix shut down pay negotiations in retaliation for her public criticism.

U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. denied Netflix's motion to dismiss three retaliation-based claims brought by Monique Hicks, better known as Mo'Nique, finding the comedian plausibly alleged that Netflix refused to engage in pay negotiations after she publicly criticized the streaming giant for making her a "lowball" $500,000 offer to do a comedy...

