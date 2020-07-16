UAE Tobacco Co. Agrees To Settle N. Korea Sanctions Case

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A United Arab Emirates unit of U.K. tobacco products manufacturer Essentra PLC has agreed to pay $665,112 to settle allegations of evading U.S. sanctions on North Korea, prosecutors said Thursday. In addition to the fine, Essentra FZE Co. Ltd. agreed to a deferred prosecution agreement over claims that it conspired to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and defraud the U.S. According to the government, it is the first such enforcement action brought by the DOJ for violations of the North Korea Sanctions Regulations. Prosecutors say Essentra conned U.S. correspondent banks into processing U.S. dollar transactions for a North Korean...

