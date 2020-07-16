Calif. Waste Co. Must Pay $2.16M To Bulgarian Manufacturer

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has ordered the enforcement of a $2.16 million judgment against a San Francisco waste-processing equipment company that claims it can't satisfy an arbitral award won by a Bulgarian manufacturer after it failed to pay for a multimillion-dollar delivery order. The court issued its writ of execution on Tuesday, ordering the U.S. Marshals Service to enforce the $2,155,245.41 total money judgment and begin the transfer process to Bulgarian heavy machine manufacturer TMCO Ltd. from judgment debtors Green Light Energy Solutions R&D Corp. and its related limited liability company as well as Green Light's alleged president, Alex Feerer of...

