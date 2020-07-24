NAFTA Replacement Injects Politics Into Investor Arbitration

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's move narrowing investment protection in its new North American trade deal may mean that, beyond a narrow sliver of possible claims, the likelihood of a case being pursued could depend on the political whims of the White House. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which entered into force on July 1, replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement. On the whole, it offers investors in the three signatory nations a more scaled-back version of investor-state arbitration than what was available to them through NAFTA. A three-year window for investors holding so-called legacy investments — meaning those investments made while NAFTA was still...

