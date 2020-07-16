Petrobras Loses 5th Circ. Bid To Nix $622M Drilling Award

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Petrobras on Thursday lost its bid to nix a $622 million arbitral award issued to the Texas oil rig operator Vantage Deepwater Co. following a dispute over a canceled drilling contract when the Fifth Circuit rejected arguments that the award couldn't be enforced because the underlying deal was tainted by bribery. The circuit court said that a Texas federal judge had properly deferred to the arbitrators, who concluded that Petrobras had waived its ability to raise the bribery objections since it had reiterated its approval of the underlying drilling services agreement with Vantage even after the allegations emerged. Moreover, a finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS