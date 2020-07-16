PTAB Judge Grills BlackBerry In Facebook Bid To Ax Email IP

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge unloaded a barrage of questions on a BlackBerry attorney Thursday, seemingly unpersuaded by his argument that Facebook failed to meet its burden to show that BlackBerry's email notification patent is invalid. Administrative Patent Judge Miriam L. Quinn, who is on the PTAB panel overseeing the social media company's challenge to the patent, took issue with BlackBerry's argument that the petition should fail because Facebook didn't adequately explain why a skilled artisan would combine the email system of a 2002 patent application known as Abiko with an earlier patent covering the icon dock at the...

