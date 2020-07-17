Six Firms Steer Four Health-Focused IPOs Totaling $549M

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Four companies in the life sciences and medical technology industries made their public markets debuts Friday after raising $549 million combined in initial public offerings steered by six law firms, capping a busy week for a sizzling IPO market. Cooley LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP worked on two deals each, when counting representation of issuers and underwriters. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, WilmerHale and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC also steered one deal each. The four IPOs — among eight total this week — were well received by investors. Three companies sold more shares than originally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS