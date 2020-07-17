SFO Gets Court Nod For £44M Deal To End G4S Fraud Probe

Law360, London (July 17, 2020, 5:01 PM BST) -- Security services provider G4S won court approval on Friday for its £44.4 million ($56.1 million) deal to settle a long-running investigation by the Serious Fraud Office over allegations that its prisons subsidiary overcharged the government for electronic tagging of offenders. Judge William Davis ruled at the High Court that the deferred prosecution agreement, which allows the security services company to avoid criminal charges arising from the SFO's seven-year investigation into allegations of improper billing, appropriately reflected the gravity of the conduct. The ruling comes after the unit, G4S Care and Justice Services (U.K.) Ltd., accepted responsibility this month for three fraud...

