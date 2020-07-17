UK Weighs Justices' Role On Hong Kong's Top Court

Law360, London (July 17, 2020, 7:55 PM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court said Friday that it will "assess" whether British judges are to continue serving on Hong Kong's top court amid scrutiny over a new security law transforming the former colony's criminal legal system. The president of the U.K.'s highest court, Justice Robert Reed, said the new security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing in June raised "concerns" about the role of senior judges serving overseas on the Court of Final Appeal. Two law lords have sat on the highest court of Hong Kong's independent judiciary since 1997, when it returned to Chinese rule. Supreme Court justices began...

