Unilever Can't Duck Suit Over Breyers Vanilla Ice Cream Flavor

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Unilever can't escape allegations that its advertising and marketing of Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream misled consumers into thinking the ice cream contained natural vanilla flavors despite laboratory tests showing it was flavored with things other than vanilla, a California federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Thursday rejected wholesale Unilever's legal arguments in its motion to dismiss, allowing California resident and lead plaintiff Lisa Vizcarra's claims under the Consumer Legal Remedies Act, Unfair Competition Law and her injunctive relief claims to survive. Vizcarra says the Breyers ice cream carton she purchased was explicitly labeled "Natural Vanilla"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS