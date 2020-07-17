Mineral Owners Urge 10th Circ. To Revive Forced Drilling Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Colorado mineral owners want the Tenth Circuit to revive their suit claiming state regulators' approval of so-called forced pooling of drilling operations violates their due process rights, saying the lower court wrongly washed its hands of the dispute. A Colorado federal judge in March dismissed the suit brought by the Wildgrass Oil and Gas Committee claiming that the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission has abused provisions of state law that allow for forced pooling, which lets companies drill on residents' land even if they object, in violation of the U.S. Constitution. In tossing Wildgrass's claims that its due process rights...

