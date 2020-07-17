ERISA Doesn't Sink No-Pay Suit Against Aetna, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit partially revived a New Jersey plastic surgery practice's suit accusing Aetna Health Inc. of reneging on its promise to reimburse it for out-of-network surgeries, ruling in a precedential decision Friday that certain claims weren't preempted by ERISA because they had nothing to do with insurance plans covered by the federal law. In a decision deeming the matter an issue of first impression for the court and of "great importance" to the health care industry, a three-judge panel said the insurance giant must face claims by the Plastic Surgery Center PA that it breached its contract to cover medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS