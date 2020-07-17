Bolton Gunning To End Trump Suit Over White House Memoir

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Embattled former national security adviser John Bolton is invoking his First Amendment right to free speech as the basis for a D.C. federal judge to throw out allegations by the Trump administration that he violated his nondisclosure employment agreement and disclosed classified information in his highly anticipated memoir released last month. Bolton asserted this argument in a dismissal motion filed late Thursday, almost a month after U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth denied the government's emergency bid to block the publication of "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," released June 23. Judge Lamberth ruled that blocking the tell-all book...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS