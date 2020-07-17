US Sizing Up New Duties Against China In WTO Food Fight

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is looking to set tariffs on $1.3 billion worth of Chinese goods to punish Beijing for paying illegal wheat and rice subsidies in defiance of a World Trade Organization ruling, according to a WTO document published Friday. A WTO panel ruled in 2019 that China was unfairly subsidizing its wheat and rice producers, handing a win to the U.S. in a case that stretched back to the Obama administration. China said last month that it removed the duties ahead of its June 30 compliance deadline, but the U.S. isn't buying it. "In the view of the United States,...

