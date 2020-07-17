2nd Circ. Tosses Eagles Lineman's Drug Ban Suit For Good

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday put an end to Philadelphia Eagles lineman Lane Johnson's lawsuit alleging the NFL and players union botched an arbitration in which he challenged a 10-game banned substances suspension, saying it wasn't clear he was harmed by the belated disclosure of bargaining agreements on the league's banned substances policy. The Second Circuit affirmed the dismissal of his claims in a non-precedential summary order that said Johnson suffered no harm by the National Football League Players Association's failure to provide certain bargaining documents until October 2018 related to side deals on the banned substances policy before his arbitration,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS