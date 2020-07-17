Oakland To Pay $32.7M To End Some 'Ghost Ship' Fire Claims

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The city of Oakland, California, will pay $32.7 million to resolve claims brought by families of 32 of the 36 people killed in the 2016 "Ghost Ship" warehouse fire and a man who was catastrophically injured, officials said Friday. The Oakland City Council signed off on the deal to pay $23.5 million to the families of 32 people who died in the fire at the warehouse dubbed the Ghost Ship, which had been converted into a living space for artists and a makeshift music venue, and $9.2 million to Sam Maxwell, a partygoer who survived the fire but suffered carbon monoxide...

