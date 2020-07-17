Defense Co. Can't Make DOD Testify In $13B Contract Row

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A defense contractor dropped from consideration for a $13 billion contract has hit a roadblock in its bid to prove the decision was motivated by bias after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims shot down its argument for additional discovery as "innuendo." Judge Eric G. Bruggink all but tossed Quantico Tactical's request to supplement the administrative record in an opinion released Friday. The judge agreed to admit two additional documents but would not allow Quantico's team to depose staffers of the Defense Logistics Agency, which Quantico CEO David Hensley claims retaliated against his company after he asked them to take action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS