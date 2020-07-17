Charlotte's Web Looks To Beat Counterclaims In TM Fight

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Charlotte's Web Inc. has asked a California federal court to toss out counterclaims from a trademark lawsuit that the CBD giant filed against a rival, calling the allegations a "transparent attempt to deflect attention from [the rival's] misconduct and confuse the issues in dispute." In a Thursday motion, CBD company Charlotte's Web said that Balance CBD ignored the trademark suit for months "only to double-down" and file false advertising and unfair competition counterclaims. Asking to dismiss those claims, Charlotte's Web said Balance only provided threadbare assertions that Balance had suffered economic injuries. "Nowhere does Balance CBD allege any fact indicating that...

