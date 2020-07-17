Netflix Accused Of Ripping Off 'Tiger King' From Magazine

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Hollywood Weekly Magazine hit Netflix with a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit in California federal court Friday, accusing the streaming giant of ripping off its magazine stories to create the hit show "Tiger King." In a 19-page complaint, Hollywood Weekly Magazine LLC and Los Angeles-based magazine publisher Prather Jackson claim they never agreed to share their copyrighted stories and trademarks with Netflix Inc., Imagine Television LLC or CBS Television Studios. However, the suit says, the television studios used the magazine's intellectual property without obtaining permission or licenses to create "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," a "tawdry television program" that has...

