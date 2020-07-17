Flawed Verdict Form Voids Fla. Doc's Med Mal Trial Win

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appellate panel on Friday vacated a defense verdict in a medical malpractice suit accusing a physician of causing a woman's kidney failure, saying the verdict form improperly lumped two separate claims into one. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District unanimously reversed a final judgment in favor of Dr. William Blackshear Jr. in a suit accusing the vascular surgeon of negligently performing tests and procedures on patient Betty Jean Haynes that ultimately caused kidney failure. The suit also alleged Blackshear violated a Florida statute barring unnecessary diagnostic tests when he ordered the patient to undergo...

