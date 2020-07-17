WilmerHale Staffing Agency Beats Atty's $20M Countersuit

Law360, New York (July 17, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- An attorney who filed $20 million in counterclaims in his former legal staffing agency's suit accusing him of spilling Toyota and WilmerHale's secrets saw all his claims dismissed in New York federal court Friday. During a conference call, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman read his decision to toss out all nine counterclaims raised by attorney Andrew Delaney in response to the lawsuit brought by staffing agency HC2 Inc., known as Hire Counsel. Judge Liman gave Delaney an opportunity to refile his claims next month and was careful to take note that Delaney had "raised a large number of new facts"...

