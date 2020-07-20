NY County Says McGirt Doesn't Apply To Property Tax Fight

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn a Native American man's Oklahoma state court convictions is irrelevant to a Second Circuit appeal in a tribal property tax dispute, New York's Seneca County said Friday. The western New York county rejected a request from the Cayuga Nation that the panel consider the high court's divided July 9 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which found that 19th-century tribal reservation lands still exist in Oklahoma for the purposes of the Major Crimes Act. This decision shouldn't have any sway over the Second Circuit, according to the county. "The issue in this appeal is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS