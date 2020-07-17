Postal Supervisors Can't Take Pay Gripe To Court, Judge Says

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by a worker group that argued the U.S. Postal Service underpays supervisors, finding that the law it cited regarding the shortfall provides administrative remedies for alleged violations but doesn't let it take them to court. Judge Royce Lamberth granted the Postal Service's motion to dismiss the National Association of Postal Supervisors' complaint and a motion to dismiss filed by the United Postmasters and Managers of America, which intervened in the case and argued that the supervisors association didn't speak for postmasters because they are a distinct group of postal workers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS