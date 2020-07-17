Trump Admin. Loses Challenge To Calif.'s Cap-And-Trade Deal

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge denied the Trump administration's challenge to the state's cap-and-trade program with the Canadian province of Quebec, rejecting allegations that it improperly infringes on the federal government's exclusive power to set foreign policy. U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb's order, made public Friday, rebuffs the federal government's single remaining claim that the state's agreement with Quebec to link their respective cap-and-trade programs violates the Foreign Affairs Doctrine. The state's program isn't preempted by any specific federal policy nor does it infringe on the federal government's broad power to set foreign policy, according to the order. The order hands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS