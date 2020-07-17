3rd Centra Tech Co-Founder Admits To $25M Crypto Scheme

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Another co-founder of cryptocurrency company Centra Tech Inc. pled guilty Friday to charges of tricking investors in a $25 million initial coin offering to fund a digital currency payment card he and others falsely stated was backed by major payment processors including Visa Inc. Sohrab "Sam" Sharma, 29, copped to conspiring to commit securities fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud charges, according to a waiver of right to be present at a criminal proceeding filed in New York federal court. His sentencing hasn't yet been scheduled. He's the third Centra Tech co-founder to plead guilty, the U.S. Department of Justice said...

