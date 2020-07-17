Hoteliers Can't Duck $8M Insurance Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge axed an investment firm's bid to escape an $8 million insurance fraud suit Friday, holding that Arch Specialty Insurance Co. has adequately pled that the firm had misrepresented Hurricane Irma damages its M Hotel property. U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger said that there is "sufficient evidence" for the case to go to a jury. Arch has shown that BP Investment Partners LLC had engaged in "fraudulent intent" and "concealment" in claiming hurricane damages while its property was already in a deteriorating condition before Hurricane Irma, the judge said. After Hurricane Irma hit Orlando, Florida, in September 2017, BPI...

