Tenaris' Win Against Venezuela Bumped Up To $256M

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday increased a $173 million award issued against Venezuela to Tenaris SA to $256 million, after factoring in pre- and postjudgment interest in the dispute over an investment in a Venezuelan iron producer. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper looked at the calculations submitted by Luxembourg-based Tenaris, its Portuguese subsidiary, Talta-Trading e Marketing Sociedade Unipessoal LDA, and Venezuela, finding that the companies are entitled to $87,300,000 in damages, $85,501,213 in preaward interest, $225,000 in costs, and $83,348,795 in postaward interest, for a total of more than $256 million. Judge Cooper noted Venezuela's argument that the postaward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS