Wash. State Fights Rollback Of ACA Trans Health Protections

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Washington state filed suit in Seattle federal court Thursday challenging the Trump administration's rule that eliminated civil rights protections in the Affordable Care Act for transgender patients, saying the rule defies the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that federal law banning sex-based discrimination protects gay and trans people. The Trump administration's rule, finalized last month, rolls back the Obama administration's interpretation of sex discrimination that included discrimination based on someone's gender identity, but Washington state said the new rule is contrary to federal law and the Constitution and would allow discrimination against LGBTQ patients, according to the complaint against the U.S. Department of...

