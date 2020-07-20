CVS, Walgreens Want Out Of Blood Pressure Drug MDL

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens have urged a New Jersey federal judge to drop them from multidistrict litigation alleging they misrepresented a generic high blood pressure drug, arguing that the allegations are barred by federal law and that all liability lies with the manufacturers, not the pharmacies. The drugstores said Friday the consumers failed to show evidence that the drugstores knew of the alleged defect in valsartan, a generic version of Diovan, which is primarily used to treat high blood pressure. "The pharmacies dispensed valsartan manufactured by the manufacturers and prescribed by plaintiffs' physicians that, unbeknownst to the pharmacies, may have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS