Ghirardelli Beats Retooled Chocolate-Free White Chips Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. dodged a second attempt at a lawsuit in California federal court alleging the sweets maker tricked consumers into thinking its cocoa-free white baking chips actually contained chocolate, with the judge saying the candy buyers undercut their own case by introducing a new consumer survey. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton tossed the case in a Friday order, saying the retooled suit pointed to a consumer survey that found 92% of respondents thought that Ghirardelli's Premium Baking Chips Classic White Chips contained white chocolate, based on a picture of the front of the item's packaging. But Judge Hamilton said...

