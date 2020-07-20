EPA Escapes Long Island Sound Dumping Grounds Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency acted within its rights when designating an area of eastern Long Island Sound as a dumping ground for dredged materials in a long-term plan for the region, a New York federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Edward R. Korman on Friday sided with the agency in a yearslong dispute over whether to allow sediment dumping at the mouth of the Thames River in Connecticut as part of a plan for the region through 2045 that was drafted to curb uncertainty. New York state officials had complained that the plan would be a disaster, because it didn't...

