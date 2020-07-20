3 Firms Steer Thoma Bravo's $594M Majesco Take-Private

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has agreed to take cloud insurance software company Majesco private at a $594 million valuation in a deal steered by Sheppard Mullin, Khaitan & Co. and Kirkland & Ellis, Majesco said Monday. Thoma Bravo will pay $13.10 in cash for each share of Majesco's common stock, a 74% bump on its average closing price over the past 30 days of trading, the announcement said. New Jersey-based Majesco markets insurance technology under brands such as CloudInsurer and Digital1st, according to its website. The company currently trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol MJCO. "We are extremely excited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS