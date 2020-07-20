Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Vacates DOJ's Loss In Sabre Merger Challenge

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday vacated a district court decision that rejected the U.S. Department of Justice's challenge to Sabre Corp.'s purchase of fellow airline booking service provider Farelogix Inc.

Pointing to the deal's abandonment earlier this year, a Third Circuit panel issued a brief order granting the DOJ's bid to vacate a Delaware federal court's decision that found the $360 million merger of Sabre and Farelogix would not unduly hurt competition. The panel said in its order the dispute was mooted when the companies abandoned the deal in the face of pressure from enforcers in the U.K.

But, the appeals...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

