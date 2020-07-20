Capital One Customer Gets Another Shot At Class Cert.

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals panel sent a putative class action against Capital One back to the state's trial court Monday to further consider whether the consumers seeking class certification were harmed by the bank's credit card customer agreement. The three-judge panel of the Appellate Division of Superior Court of New Jersey reversed and remanded the Dec. 10, 2019, order from Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi, who denied the request by customer Lesroy E. Browne to reconsider a prior order denying class certification. "Because it is unclear whether the trial court considered the issue of harm under the [New Jersey Truth-in-Consumer...

