Justices Won't Fast Track Trump's House Subpoena Case

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to expedite its decision to deny immediate enforcement of House committees' subpoenas for President Donald Trump's financial information, meaning lower-court proceedings in the case will not resume until August at the earliest. Chief Justice John Roberts and seven other justices voted to decline expediting the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to deny enforcing the House committees' subpoenas immediately for President Donald Trump's financial information. (AP) All justices except Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied the lawmakers' request to expedite the court's judgment after it decided by 7-2 earlier this month to vacate rulings by the Second and D.C. circuits that...

