House Considers $741B 2021 Defense Policy Bill

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 11:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives began debate Monday on a $740.5 billion defense policy and budget bill for 2021, adopting a block of funding for nuclear testing while holding over a vote on a proposed defense budget cut. Lawmakers considered 13 individual amendments to H.R. 6395, the William M. Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, and two "en bloc" groups of noncontroversial amendments. The bill, named after the Republican ranking member and former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee who will retire at the end of 2020, sets out the budget for the US. Department of Defense...

