FCC Cites 'Star Wars' In Call For Emergency Network Refurb

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's priority service programs, which put emergency responders at the front of the line, could face the same fate as the Death Star if the rules that govern them aren't quickly brought into the 21st century, according to the head of the agency. Chairman Ajit Pai was quick to pull out the "Star Wars" references Friday as the FCC put out feelers about modernizing the system, which has been waiting on updates for decades, so that it would account for internet-based communications. "No one knows better than those who've studied the Galactic Empire's fate the dangers of relying...

