Thai Pipe Producer Says Commerce Can't Change Duty Scope

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Thai steel producer sued the U.S. Department of Commerce for wrongly changing the scope of a more than 30-year-old anti-dumping duty on steel pipe imports from Thailand, alleging the agency doesn't have the authority to include dual-stenciled pipe products in the order. Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public Company Ltd. told the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday that Commerce violated its own regulations by not reviewing the original 1985 anti-dumping investigation into circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand before initiating a scope inquiry of the duty order. Documentation from the original tariff investigation shows that Commerce's...

